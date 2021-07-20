Wildlife and Fisheries Agents save woman from submerged car

Submerged car in Union Parish. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents saved a woman from this car. Courtesy: Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Facebook Page

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say they rescued a woman from her partially submerged car on July 19.

According to their Facebook page, two of their agents were driving west on Evergreen road, just west of Farmerville, around 1:00 p.m. when they saw a Honda Civic driving east cross in front of their car and drive into a creek that runs along the road.

Agents say the car hit the creek and was upside down in the water with a woman trapped inside.

The agents say they responded immediately and were able to free the woman from her car and get her to safety.

Agents say the woman was 45-years-old and only suffered a small cut on her arm.

