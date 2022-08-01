RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic

Grambling State baseball hall of fame Wilbert Ellis hosted his baseball camp on Saturday afternoon

the park was filled with over 300 people between kids and volunteers. Ellis was excited about the turnout,

the camp featured former and current Grambling State baseball players and former professional players from the minor to the major leagues.

A few members from Grambling State baseball were at the camp participating as coaches and instructors.