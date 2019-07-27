Wife of Deputy Walter J Mackle has confirmed the latest on his conditions from Vidalia standoff

VIDALIA, La (7/26/19) – Louisiana state police say the man who shot at officers yesterday afternoon in Vidalia was 21-year-old Kaleb Melton.

and the wife of deputy hit has released details on her husband’s wounds

On facebook, Pamela Mackel, the wife of deputy Walter Mackel, posted he is recovering in a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

She says the bullet hit his left lung and kidney. Doctors couldn’t remove it yet fearing removing the bullet could do more damage.

Today in Vidalia, we talked to people who live near Thursday’s crime scene. one woman who wanted to keep her face hidden, says she was trapped in her apartment during yesterday’s police standoff for four hours.

“It was just cops everywhere. I was kind of like in a panic and disbelief that something like this would happen here,” said Donna Hill, Resident

A broken window and shatter glass left from yesterday’s chaos. Leaving fear for some local resident in the here in the area.

“I was in the house locked down with 8 screaming kids. trying to keep eight kids under the age of seven calm for four hours is a hard job,” Donna added.

Now that the chaos is over, Hill is thankful that she and her eight children are alive and safe.

“I think the cops handle it will on getting him. I want to thank our Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department for keeping us all safe,”

Deputy Mackel’s wife says on facebook: “I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and overwhelming support during this difficult time.



“I feel as though my worst nightmare has come true and I’m stuck in a horrible dream. But I also feel extremely blessed to see my husband breathing. Words cannot describe just how thankful I am to see him alive.”

If you like to help Deputy Mackle in his time of recovering A GofundMe account has been set for anyone to donate. https://www.gofundme.com/f/deputy-mackel?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet