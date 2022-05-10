WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting the Louisiana Tactical Police Officers Association Annual Training Conference!

The LTPOA was founded in 1997 by seven or eight likeminded police officers and deputy sheriff’s that wanted to come together to promote the professionalism of SWAT teams around the state.

The mission of the LTPOA consist of the following:

Foster an exchange of ideas and information within the field of tactics and opera ons in police work.

To create friendship and cooperation on among the personnel of the different member departments and agencies.

Simulate research and the development of new methods, operations, techniques, procedures, and equipment within the field of police tactics.

Encourage record keeping of information and data of value in the eld of police tactics.

Encourage a high level of professional competence among members, departments, and agencies.

Lend assistance and support in the forma on of training programs.

Lend assistance and support in the development of new tac cal teams.

The winners of the competition will be announced May 11th during a banquet, where each SWAT member of the winning team will receive their trophies and giveaways.