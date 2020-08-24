WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Entergy preparations for Marco and Laura

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Preparations are already underway for Entergy ahead of Marco and Laura’s impact.

“Entergy is prepared. We acquired over 4,800 restoration workers and we’ve got them stationed at posted territories so that we’ll be able to respond in a safe way and in a quick way in the event that there are power outages,” said Roderick Worthy, Customer Service Manager Entergy NELA.

4800 workers preparing for the impact of Marco and Laura as they make sure equipment and resources are ready to use.

“Includes equipment that deals with high water or even some aerial drones where we can assess areas using drone technology now,” said Worthy.

Preparations also include setting up crews for both north and south Louisiana depending on the severity of the storms.

“If we need more resources in say north Louisiana we can easily shift and get them there within a matter of hours. Or if we need more resources along with the coastal areas, we’ll be able to shift resources and get them to that area if we need them,” said Worthy.

Worthy says they’re planning on stationing equipment and resources in different areas so if there is a need to address damage, they can easily move to access certain locations. Entergy says they’ll be working hard to clear damage, but there are two things they want to remind residents about when the storm hits.

“Really be aware of your surroundings. Even if your power is on or off, if you see a downed power line, treat it as if it’s a live wire. Be patient, if we do have a high impact of damage, it could take a couple days to get all the damage repaired,” said Worthy.

To follow outages in the area, stay with us throughout the week on our KTVE/KARD app, online, and on air.