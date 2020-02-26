What would you do for your friends? Farmerville’s Audrey Ewing donated her kidney

FARMERVILLE, La. (2/26/2020) — For the Jones and Ewing girls, it’s just another day of hanging out, enjoying time together. Lisa Jones and Audrey Ewing are just two of the women that make up their “tribe”, group of moms who, like their children, are very close.



But it wasn’t long ago that Jones wasn’t sure if she would get to enjoy days like this.

“I have polycystic kidney disease and it runs in our family. My dad, my brother, my aunt my cousin all have it,” said Jones.

Jones has known about her condition for sometime, and knew someday she would have to face it head-on.

“It’s stressful, knowing that you’re looking at dialysis possibly one day or a transplant you, know, in order to stay alive,” said Jones.

Doctors told Jones her kidney function was only at eight percent — which meant she needed a new one to stay alive.

Finding one, is a often a grueling process, but not in this case…

“We were out for dinner one night, you know and I just told the girls, I was just kidding around with them, I told them what the situation was and I said hey, anybody O positive? And when we did this, Audrey said ‘I am!'”



Two words and a half-joking request from a friend is all it took for Audrey Ewing to offer her kidney.



“Okay! well what do we do now? And she was like, ‘well you have to get tested’ and I was like, ‘okay’. And then we just carried on with our normal conversation like that was the end of it,” said Ewing.

But in fact, it was just the beginning. Ewing and Jones went through numerous rounds of testing. There was only a ten percent chance Ewing would be a match, but she was, and without skipping a beat, Ewing gave Jones the life saving gift she’s needed for decades.



“She’s the best friend anyone could ever have. She would do anything for you. She goes above and beyond in everything,” said Jones.

Above and beyond, likely an understatement. The 31-year-old mother of three is a full time teacher, the head of multiple committees at her school, and now–an organ donor, and she makes it look easy.



“It was never a second thought in my mind like “she’s not related to me, she’s not blood, she’s not my family,” it was “she needs a kidney, she needs to enjoy her life and her family, I match, let’s go for it!” said Ewing.

Jones says she’s beyond grateful, and when asked how she would describe Ewing, one word came to mind.

“She’s just remarkable, in every sense of the way,”

A remarkable woman, who gave part of herself for the most remarkable gift: life.

