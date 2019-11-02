What President Trump’s visit to Monroe means for voters ahead of early voting

MONROE, La (11/01/19) — Early voting starts tomorrow and the Governor’s race is heating up since the announcement of President Trump’s arrival next week.

On November 16th, Louisiana will have a new Governor. Incumbent John Bel Edwards or businessman Eddie Rispone.

Political professor at the University of Louisiana Monroe, Josh Stockley says President Trump’s visit on Wednesday could potentially change the outcome of the votes.

“I think his visit is to change the minds of Abraham voters for choosing to sit out if they were dissatisfied by the way that Eddie Rispone negatively treated Congressman Abraham,” said Josh Stockley, Political Professor at ULM.

However residents believe most voters have already decided how they’re going to vote.

“I don’t see that anyone that already has their mind made up it changes their vote. I think it just reinforces what they might already vote,” said Thom Hamilton.

That’s why Stockley says Trump’s job is to motivate republicans to ultimately vote for Rispone.

Governor Edwards is the only Democrat Governor in the deep south which Stockley says makes the race a difficult task for him, regardless if trump was coming to Monroe or not.

“He’s a democrat, in a very red, very conservative, very republican state,” said Stockley.

He says Trump’s rally is a very significant visit at this point in the race.

“Eddie Rispone cannot win without getting the votes and the voters of Abraham,” said Stockley.

One resident says he’s not sure if the rally will change the outcome of the race, but it could impact who ends up voting on the 16th.

“At this point in time, people either love Trump or they hate Trump, so his presence could have an impact on voter turnout, yep,” said Richard Laban.