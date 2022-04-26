MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– In December Nell Calloway, President and CEO of the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum reached out to the Louisiana Tech art department with interest in having a mural painted on the side of the museum.

Through this collaboration the students toured the museum and learned about the importance of honoring our history and our veterans, the history of the building the museum is housed in, the story of General Claire Chennault and the Flying Tigers during WWII along with all the outreach and educational programs the museum does for those in the community and beyond.

This experience influenced the student’s design process, which was rich in research, and after two sets of revisions, the design was chosen. The mural is currently underway, being worked on every Tuesday and Thursday between the hours of 2:00 and 5:50 pm.

The mural class is focused on providing students with real world experience from the very beginning when we meet with the clients during the first class. Through this course students get first-hand experience designing for a client and meeting multiple times to look at and talk through designs, building up a contract that works for both artist and client, putting together a supply list, calculating how much paint should be purchased for the size of the wall, putting together and taking down scaffolding, safety protocols, projecting the design on the wall, and painting the mural, all within 10 weeks.

After only 4 full work days on the mural, the students work has been excitedly received by numerous honks and “Amazing Work!” and citizens bringing by water to say “thank you”. Not all classes provide this level of community engagement, and I am thankful that this collaboration with the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum worked out and is doing just that. The mural is on schedule to be complete by May 20, the end of the spring quarter.