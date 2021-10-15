West Monroe woman jailed after using heroin in a local Walgreens’ restroom

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 15, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of Cypress Street at a local Walgreens in reference to a drug investigation. According to officers, the manger of the store stated that 34-year-old Allie Rebecca Anderson was in the restroom doing drugs.

Once officers arrived to the scene, they located Anderson in the restroom and advised her of her Miranda Rights. Anderson gave officers consent to search her backpack and they found a small clear plastic container with one pill of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and two loaded syringes. The syringes contained 18ml and 10ml of heroin.

Anderson was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.