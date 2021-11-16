West Monroe woman jailed after selling meth to an undercover officer

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 15, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were contacted by a confidential informant. After meeting with the informant, deputies monitored a phone call between the informant and 34-year-old Tasha Nicole Tipton who stated she would sell 7 grams of methamphetamine for $140.

The two agreed to meet at the intersection of Mulberry Street and South Grand Street. Upon arrival, Tipton approached the vehicle and exchanged two plastic bags of methamphetamine for $140. After purchasing the narcotics, deputies made contact with Tipton as she was walking to her residence.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. During a post Miranda interview, Tipton admitted to having guest at her residence who possessed methamphetamine. After gaining verbal consent to search the home, deputies located methamphetamine, Suboxone, and marijuana inside of the residence.

Tipton was charged with the following offenses: