West Monroe woman charged with manslaughter from August 2020 case

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–On August 14, 2020 Kesajan West was shot by Jesse James Thomas, Jr. on Desiard Street in Monroe. West died from wounds he received in the shooting. On December 14, 2020, Jesse James Thomas, Jr. was indicted for Second Degree Murder in connection to the shooting.

According to court documents, the shooting was a result of an illegal drug transaction that had been arranged between the victim and another individual not believed to be the victim. Thomas arrived at the scene in a vehicle driven by Cassie Drummond, 23. The pair were planning to sale Ecstasy and Xanax.

Drummond provided a statement to police, admitting to driving Thomas to the scene knowing that an illegal drug transaction was scheduled to happen and that she would be paid for her participation. Drummond expressed that she was present at the scene to help make money for her child.

The warrant states that a dispute arose during this transaction in which it was alleged that the victim took the drugs from Thomas and Drummond without paying them. Thomas shot Kesajan West as he began to walk away from Thomas and Drummond who were still seated in the vehicle the arrived at the crime scene in.

Drummond fled the scene with Thomas still inside of the vehicle and the couple were finally arrested near Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Because the death of Kesajan West occurred during the commission of an illegal drug transaction, which is a felony, authorities had probable cause to arrest Drummond as a principal to manslaughter. Also, because she drove Thomas away from the scene in an effort to escape or avoid arrest, she is being charged with accessory after the fact.

Last year, Drummond was arrested in this crime, charged with Second Degree Murder. It was reduced to Manslaughter. Drummond was picked up from a Mississippi jail and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center

Drummond’s bond has been set at $155,000.