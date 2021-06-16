West Monroe woman arrested for allegedly assaulting a person with her vehicle

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a chaotic domestic dispute, 42-year-old Jessica Giavotella of West Monroe was arrested for Aggravated Battery.

On June 16, the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of South 2nd Street in reference to a disturbance. Once the officers arrived to the scene, Giavotella and the victim were seen yelling at each other.

According to the arrest report, the victim stated Giavotella allegedly became upset after thinking that the victim and Giavotella’s brother were sleeping together.

According to the victim, Giavotella got into her vehicle and attempted to hit the victim twice. As a result, the victim was hit in the leg causing them to fall.

The suspect denied the claims by reportedly stating “I did not do this at all! She is lying!”

Giavotella was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and booked for Aggravated Battery.