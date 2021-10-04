West Monroe / West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Scramble for Commerce Tournament

The 2021 Scramble for Commerce Tournament started early Monday morning with a shotgun start at 8am and KTVE/KARD had the chance to speak with the Communications Director for the West Monroe / West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Kristopher Kelley and he said this tournament is great for the community and the chamber.

“Every year the West Monroe, West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is happy to host a golf tournament at the Calvert Crossing Golf Club and it helps us fund our many community outreach projects throughout the year.” Kelley said

Kelley would go on to say “The chamber supports education initiatives, workforce development, and more. We’re happy to partner with Calvert Crossing to help facilitate these throughout the year.”