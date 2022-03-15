WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted a focus on education luncheon on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Ouachita Parish Superintendent Dr. Don Coker attended. The chamber wanted to give people a chance to learn more about the Ouachita Parish School System’s state of education. Educators gave updates on local schools and talked about bringing new teachers to the area.

“We are really excited about the opening, or might I say the reopening of Boley Elementary at the original site,” Dr. Coker said. “Right now, we’re about 90 percent through the construction process. We are hoping that through mid-April they’re going to be working on the punch list in order to be able to move our teachers in at the very end of school.”

According to Dr. Coker, Boley Elementary Teachers are set to be moved into their new classrooms during the last two or three days of school. He said the Boley Elementary classrooms will be ready for students during the start of the 2022-23 school year.

“When we have our open house, I think you’re going to see amazing changes on what it was and what it now is,” Dr. Coker said. “It’s going to be state-of-the-art classrooms. Something we’ve not put in any of our other schools.”

Coker described the classrooms as having a cloud ceiling, and an atmosphere where students will be able to learn and thrive. The new classrooms are also color-coated.

“I don’t want to ruin all the surprises, but it’s going to be something to really be proud of in our area,” Dr. Coker said.

The Ouachita Parish School System partners with local universities to bring new teachers to the area. According to Coker, the school system opens its arms to the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Louisiana Tech University, and Grambling State University resident student teachers.

“We are always excited to have residents working with a mentor teacher for an entire school year,” Dr. Coker said. “We’ve even gotten to the point where we can pay them stipends throughout the entire school year, which was not done way back when people were student teaching.” According to Dr. Coker, the Ouachita Parish School System offers some of the finest training being offered to new teachers. Dr. Coker also said the school system also depends on alternative certification teachers.

“If you have a degree and you feel like you are being called to be a teacher, come see us,” Dr. Coker said. We’ll hook you up with what it takes to get your certification and then start putting you into a classroom.”

When it comes to a post-COVID-19 world, Dr. Coker said he hopes and prays for things to get back to normal. “If we can just have school, outings, and field trips, and make school more enjoyable for both our students and our teachers, I think that will be a huge thing,” Dr. Coker said. Dr. Coker said they have not been able to do those activities because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel I’m hoping,” Dr. Coker said. “I have released our schools to actually have field trips.” The school system has nine weeks left of school and Dr. Coker said they will be focused on instruction as they prepare for LEAP tests but will also be celebrating students’ accomplishments.

The Ouachita Parish Secondary Education and Jump Start Coordinator Dr. Angela Crumpton shared what she was excited about for the school system. “I’m looking forward to a lot of new programs and a lot of new pathways as we begin to go deeper and the community begins to understand,” Dr. Crumpton said.

According to Dr. Crumpton, the dentistry program at Richwood High School is one of several successful jumpstart programs. “We’ve actually placed students in dentist offices around Monroe and West Monroe,” Dr. Crumpton said.

Another successful program is their emergency medical responder programs, which produce many students that go on to become EMTs. Dr. Crumpton said their agricultural department is successful, where many students earned welding certifications.

“Recently we began the electrical training alliance, and we have many students who are on schedule to become level two apprentices in electrical training,” Dr. Crumpton said. According to Dr. Crumpton, when the jumpstart program first started, she didn’t think the community understood what the jumpstart program was trying to accomplish.

“It is very realistic. In education, we have to redefine what success actually means. Success is different on many different levels. The person who works as a cashier in the retail store is just as viable and important as the doctor in the hospital,” Dr. Crumpton said. “What jumpstart does is it finds individuals early and helps them to understand the path that they would like to take. It allows them to become as successful as they could possibly be in whatever endeavor they choose.”