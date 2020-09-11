West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce gave out packed lunches for First Responders Appreciation Day

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)– While many spend the day remembering those who lost their lives on 9/11, some also take the day to appreciate first responders across the country and in their own communities.

The West Monroe, West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce honored West Monroe and Ouachita Parish first responders by serving them packed lunches. First responders could come inside and volunteers would carry the lunches out to their cars. Event officials say they want to show their love and appreciation to those who put their lives in danger every day.

“Our first responders are so important, they put their lives on the line for us each and every day. They sacrifice so much and this is our way of giving back and saying we appreciate their sacrifice, we appreciate the work they are doing,” said Sheila Snow, member of West Monroe, West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteers packed more than 550 boxes of food, almost 100 more than last year. The meals were donated by multiple local restaurants and organizations.