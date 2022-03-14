WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of West Monroe, the city will celebrate 3-1-8 Day on Friday, March 18, 2022. The city reported that this is a great way to show your love of the 318 area in north and Central Louisiana.

The City of West Monroe has several color sheets and word search that are available on the City’s Facebook page. Copies can also be picked up at West Monroe City Hall at 2305 N. 7th Street.

There will be two “318” photo opportunities on Friday, March 18, 2022:

The public can have their photo made with wooden 3-1-8 numbers at Alley Park in downtown West Monroe.

The public can also have their photo made with a springtime backdrop in the parking lot of West Monroe City Hall at 2305 N. 7th Street.

For more information contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or by sending an email to mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.