West Monroe teen arrested after firing gunshots at his mother

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 10, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 600 block of East Olive Street in reference to someone firing a handgun. Upon arrival, deputies placed 17-year-old Jaylen Dewayne Webster into custody and he was read his Miranda rights.

Webster told deputies that he was arguing with his mother and retrieved a pistol and told her “Ok I’m going to show you.” According to Webster, he fired the gun twice inside of the residence as he held the the firearm down towards the floor. He then exited the home and fired several more times at a grill in the front of the residence.

According to Webster’s mother and sister, Webster fired the handgun towards his mother instead of the floor. His sister stated that she grabbed his left arm to stop him as he fired the gun into the wall and pointed the gun in the direction of his mother.

Deputies observed three bullet holes in the couch leading in a motion toward the rear of the home which appeared tracking the mother’s direction of travel. Deputies also observed four additional bullet holes in the outside wall of the front bedroom where Webster’s nephew and mother were located.

At the time of the arrest, Webster had a backpack with a Taurus g3 handgun inside. Webster admitted that the gun belonged to him.

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Webster was charged with two counts of Second Degree Attempted Murder, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Illegal use of Weapons.