West Monroe starts Christmas season off with holiday activities downtown

WEST MONROE, LA (11/29/19)— Though Thanksgiving ended less than 24 hours ago, the city of West Monroe is already moving on to celebrate Christmas. Whether you like to look at the lights or give to a good cause, the holiday spirit fills the air of downtown West Monroe.



The first day into the Christmas season was filled with kids, bikes, and lights as the annual Children’s Lighted Parade took place in downtown. Local kids could ride in the parade on bikes, trikes, wagons, and even battery-powered cars. Many of those bikes were decked out in lights and anything Christmas.

All kids were invited to be a part of the parade for free. The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana was accepting donations. Anything from money, baby wipes, children’s books, and more.



“We’re just happy to be out here. Happy to do this and we wanna go out for all the children everywhere. We want to help anyone we can and we are just gonna have a good time doing it,” said Jimmy Pelley, participated in the parade with grandkids.

If you missed out on the Children’s Lighted Parade, don’t worry, there’s still a way to get your family in the holiday spirit and help others.



The Louisiana Firecrackers Softball Team will be offering open wagon rides through the festive lights in the twin cities. You can catch a ride starting November 29th through December 22nd, every Friday and Saturday. Rides will start at 5:00 and end around 10, each one lasting about 30 minutes.

All the money raised will go towards helping the girls on the softball team get exposer to colleges. In past years, the team has raised around $3,000. That type of money would allow them to participate in at least 4 showcases in which college coaches attend. The Firecrackers head coach says it’s always a blessing when she sees the community help an athlete achieve their dreams.

“It’s a lot, I really can’t put it into words. We recently just had one commit to a college and she gets to sign her intent papers next year and we’re just really happy,” said Ashlay Blanco, Louisiana Firecrackers Head Coach.



