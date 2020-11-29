West Monroe small business owner explains importance of Small Business Saturday

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Communities are filled with tons of different small businesses.

and small business Saturday is a holiday where owners relies on shoppers in the community to help keep their doors open–especially during a year like 2020.

“I do realize that in order for our communities to thrive, especially small towns, we need to support our local businesses and keep our dollars here in our area,” said Alexcia Lewis, local shopper.

Small business owners are already having to fight against the deals at big retail stores.

now with the pandemic, that fight is a little harder.

“Well, it is just so important because it highlights the need and it’s a good reminder for the community. it is easy to jump on amazon and to go to these big retailers. but it is important to remember small business owners are trying to adapt as well,” said Deborah Carter, manager of C’est La Vie.

For every dollar that you spend at a local business, 60 cents of it goes back into our community.

At retail stores, it’s only 20 cents for every dollar, and when shopping online, most of the time the city gets nothing. So, your hard-earned dollars stay right here at home, plus it shows support to local business owners.

“Oh, it makes me feel like a responsible citizen that loves where I grew up. I’ve grown up here and I have seen a lot of businesses leave and die out and I actually wanted to be part of the change,” said Lewis.

These business owners are the same people that live in your neighborhood and eat at the same restaurants. Shopping local means they stay local.

“Your support means more than you know, or some families it means that they still have a job during the holiday season. it is very important to shop locally and just try and make it a purposeful thing,” said Carter.

If you missed Small Business Saturday, many of the local stores say they will have deals all week.