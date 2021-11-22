West Monroe sisters to host a free Thanksgiving meal for families in need

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Thanks to this annual cause, families in need will have a free thanksgiving meal this year.

“Just feed anybody in the community that’s hungry, alone, had surgery, anybody.

There are no qualifications, it doesn’t matter. Whatever you need, we feed you.” Says one of sisters, Robyn Walker.

The sisters started the annual free Thanksgiving meal event about seven years ago, and now, they celebrate Thanksgiving out here giving back to their community.

“We have a lot of families that will come out and let their kids see what it is like, and our kids are here, and they dip it out every year and hold signs and go and they are humble so it’s a great experience for the whole family.” Says Robyn Walker.

Angel says it is important to them to share these moments with their children and teach them the real meaning of Thanksgiving.

“That’s why we are keeping our kids here every year. I want them to know that you have more than some. You have more than a lot. So it’s good for the kids.” Says Angel.

“We have them cooking too, and mixing the cornbread and opening cans of green beans.” She says.

Walker says they still need volunteers to deliver the food for those who can make it out

“We have our transportation, volunteers. We always need volunteers.” Says Walker.

“We will deliver it until it’s all gone, but we would like to get it out quicker.” Says Angel

Those meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day on the corner of N. 2nd and Wood St at the Cottonport Plaza starting at 1pm.