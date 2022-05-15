WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was championships Saturday for Louisiana high school baseball as #2 West Monroe rallies from big early deficit to down #8 St. Amant in Class 5A final



Let’s cue music for Prince Party like it’s 1999 For the first time in two decades, the West Monroe baseball team are state champions, and late heroics were once again the central storyline for this 2022 baseball team.



A three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth powered West Monroe to a 9-6 come-from-behind win over St. Amant. The 5A game completed the four-day LHSAA Non-select baseball tournament Saturday night at McMurry park.