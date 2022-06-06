WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The weekend of June 4, 2022, kept police busy in West Monroe. According to a press release, they removed multiple illegal drugs from the streets and made several arrests.

Authorities say in the past 48 hours, they recovered the following:

  • 53 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 651. 8 Grams of Marijuana
  • 1 Gram of Crack Cocaine
  • 1 pint of Promethazine
  • 23 Suboxone strips
  • 1 Ecstasy pill
  • 1 Semi-Automatic Assault Weapon
  • 1 Stolen gun
  • $1,200 in stolen merchandise
  • $7,286 in cash