WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The weekend of June 4, 2022, kept police busy in West Monroe. According to a press release, they removed multiple illegal drugs from the streets and made several arrests.
Authorities say in the past 48 hours, they recovered the following:
- 53 grams of Methamphetamine
- 651. 8 Grams of Marijuana
- 1 Gram of Crack Cocaine
- 1 pint of Promethazine
- 23 Suboxone strips
- 1 Ecstasy pill
- 1 Semi-Automatic Assault Weapon
- 1 Stolen gun
- $1,200 in stolen merchandise
- $7,286 in cash