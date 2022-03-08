WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The West Monroe Police Department has increased patrols at Tinseltown Movie Theater after a shooting took place in the parking lot on March 5th.

After a shooting involving two gangs from Monroe, mostly juveniles, at the movie theater over the weekend, Police will be patrolling the streets more often moving forward.

“So we are going to have two officers inside and there will be another officer outside patrolling the streets.” Says Police Chief of West Monroe, Jeff Terrell.

“Plus, we have our patrol division giving extra petrol in the area during the weekend, especially, to make sure there are not any large crowds. And, if there is anybody giving the theater any problems, they are gonna be banned.” Terrell says.

Additional portable lighting in the parking lot area will also be added

“We got portable lighting, LED lighting on towers here, and we’re bringing one of those units out there to Tinseltown to really light up the parking lot.” Says Terrell.

“We’re doing every step we can to improve safety there.” He added.

Officials say that shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on March 5th. Two other shootings were also reported on March 6th in the Monroe area.

The second shooting happened on Sunday, March 6th shortly after Midnight at the Oyo Hotel on Martin Luther King Boulevard where officials say they located four injured victims, all juveniles. This is still an ongoing investigation.

The third shooting took place Sunday, March 6th around 1 a.m on Winnsboro Rd.

OPSO confirmed the victim in that shooting later passed away and was identified as Frederick Little, Jr.

No arrests have been made, but the case remains under investigation.

Chief Terrell says investigators do not believe any of the three shootings are connected.

“They don’t have anything that indicates any of these separate shootings were related.” Says Terrell.

“But they are all working together and following leads. And they are all gonna stay in touch just in case something does pan out with that.”