West Monroe Police opens new substation

WEST MONROE, LA (11/20/19) A new police substation has popped up on the south side of West Monroe. The new location is on the south side of town at the West Monroe Community Center.

“Several people in the community asked if we could have a substation in this building” says Major David May with the West Monroe Police Department.

He says this is something the community has wanted. “We’ve had a substation here for years it wasn’t as clearly visible as this one, not near as nice as this one.” May said.

While recent shootings in the area are not solely responsible for the substation’s creation, it is designed to increase police presence while giving residents an easier and safer way to report crime.

The Community Center has also formed the Riverbend Community Advisory Council to help with improvements in the community.

“It provides a feeling of safety, being here, and helps with to build those relationships to put the trust back with in the community with the police department” says Valisia Tisdale, Manager of the West Monroe Community Center.

West Monroe Police also hope the substation will help foster a relationship between officers and the community.