MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Monday, January 17, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were traveling on Interstate 20 behind a gold Chrysler Town and Country van when they observed the vehicle's passenger tires cross the white fog line. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Demerikes Coffey.

While deputies were questioning Coffey, they noticed he was overly nervous and asked him to exit the vehicle. Coffey granted deputies consent to search the van for any weapons or illegal items.