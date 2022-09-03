WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police held a child safety seat check for citizens to stop by and make sure their car seats are installed correctly.

Officer Mike Karstendiek said “this is a free event for anybody to come out here and just be sure that their child safety seat is installed properly and that their child is properly restrained.”

Its important to have your car seat checked because “90 percent of car seats are not installed properly.” Karstendiek said.

It is important to also learn tips and tricks to keep your child safe while in the car. Karstendiek said “People with car seats hang the little things in front of the child so they can play with it and they did not realize that those are actually hazards that are called projectiles and can cause more damage than they can good.”

If you missed the car seat check you can still get your safety seat checked at the police station Karstendiek said. “if you stop by the West Monroe Police Department anytime Monday through Friday between eight and four and they can schedule an appointment to get their child safety seat checked out. Also the Louisiana State Police does it as well.”