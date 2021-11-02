West Monroe Police Department to provide COVID-19 vaccines this Wednesday, November 3rd

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Police Department

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will provide free COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer booster shots on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The vaccinations will take place at the West Monroe Police Department on 2301 North 7th Street in West Monroe.

The event will last from 9 AM to 6 PM. It is recommended that individuals be 65 years-old and older, 18 years-old and older who live in long-term care settings, 18 years-old and older who have underlying medical conditions, and 18-year-old and older who work or live in high-risk settings such as first responders, educators, daycare workers, public transit workers, and grocery store workers.

