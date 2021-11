WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will give out COVID-19 vaccinations and the Pfizer booster shot on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 2301 North 7th Street in West Monroe, La. The vaccines will include the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations.

The event will take place from 9 AM to 4 PM. For anyone who will like to reserve a time for their vaccine shots, please call 318-376-9108.