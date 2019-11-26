West Monroe Police Department releases its next checkpoint dates and times

West Monroe, La. (11/26/19)— The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission recently awarded the WMPD an overtime enforcement grant.

This federally funded program is for the enforcement of occupant protection and impaired driving laws.

For the federal fiscal year, which is October 1, 2019-September 30, 2020, WMPD received a total of $140,968, broken down as follows:

Impaired Driving Enforcement: $89,892

Occupant Protection Enforcement: $41,976

Drug Recognition Expert Training: $9,100

November 25-December 1, 2019 is the Click It or Ticket extra enforcement campaign. Therefore, an occupant protection/sobriety checkpoint will be held within the city limits of West Monroe on Tuesday, November 26, from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.

In addition, there will be another occupant protection/sobriety checkpoint within the city limits of West Monroe on Friday, December 13, from 7 P.M. to 1 A.M.

Checkpoints are conducted and designed to minimize the inconvenience to the public while increasing awareness about the importance of and enforcement efforts relating to occupant protection laws and sober driving.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.