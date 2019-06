WEST MONROE, La. – (6/21/19) The West Monroe Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects using stolen credit cards.

The suspects are pictured below exiting a store and using the vehicle in the photograph.

If you have any information about the individuals, please contact Detective Chad Grubbs at 318-397-6512.

