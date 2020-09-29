West Monroe plans for any “surge” of new traffic from Surge Entertainment

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Changes have already begun as far west as the I-20 Service Road and Mane Street intersections, also close to Well road. They continue southward from there towards the intersection of Exchange Street and Downing Pines Road, continuing eastward, eventually ending at the intersections of Thomas Road and Constitution drive.

Opening day for Surge Entertainment in West Monroe is right down the road, which will lead to a surge of more people using nearby roads and intersections.

But the City of West Monroe has a plan to update and change them to make sure everyone has fun while staying safe.

New pavement on the western half of Mane Street is one of the changes, which this eventually expanded eastward to Downing Pines Road. This will also include new striping and signs on Constitution Street.

Traffic at these intersections has been, and continues to be watched to see what expansions will need to be done. Certain intersections like Mane Street and Pavilion Road have a roundabout…

“That would be able to keep the traffic flowing, keep it moving, and it is also very safe” says West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said.

Others like Mane Street and Downing Pines Road would get traditional lights.

“Hopefully be able to get a signal there because I know it’s a hard intersection to get in and out of a lot of the time” Mitchell said.

There will also be help from the currently closed Frontage Road.

“It’ll be open in time for that to help with the traffic with Surge” Mitchell said.

The city wants to also add bicycle lanes and sidewalks to help pedestrians move easily from one attraction to the other.

“Keep it flowing, keep everything working well, you know, with the Ike, the hotels, with Surge and, you know, any other development that comes here” Mitchell said.