West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department wants the community to stay safe this New Years season on the roads.

Drunk driving deaths are extremely prominent during the month of December and are the highest they have been in 15 years according to data.

On average, there are 304 deaths related to drunk driving during the Christmas/New Year holiday season. There have been 4,561 deaths related to drunk driving in December from 2017 to 2021.

Captain C.J. Beck of the West Monroe Police Department reminds those celebrating the new year to utilize services such as Uber and Lyft or call a family member or friend who will be able to get everyone home safely.

If you would like to learn more, you may reach Beck at (318) 450-5825, or CLICK HERE.