West Monroe Mardi Gras celebrations kick off safely on first day of Carnival season

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Today is the official start of Mardi Gras season, but just because Mardi Gras celebrations aren’t going to be the same as in years past we have a look at what’s happening downtown and how you can celebrate this year.

Downtown West Monroe has you covered on everything going on with beads, fun, and of course, king cake. To get started, you’re going to need a phone.

“We’re hosting a downtown Mardi Gras scavenger hunt. Visit up to a dozen shops, and restaurants offering Mardi Gras Merchandise and king cakes to find virtual mardi gras doubloons. each doubloon is a different QR code that can be scanned for a chance to win prizes that will be drawn on Feb 12,” said Adrienne LaFrance Wells, Downtown West Monroe.

To find all 12 doubloons you have to search throughout the stores and restaurants in downtown West Monroe. In a statement, downtown West Monroe says “we’re excited to offer these festive activities downtown as a way for our community to safely celebrate the mardi gras season while simultaneously supporting our small businesses”.

“We’ve been really really blessed during this time and we’re really thankful for our loyal customers and we’re really thankful to be part of the downtown West Monroe area because they are always doing fun things like that. And it’s so fun to just have another reason to come for people to come down and have fun and shop,” said Jordan Myers, Castor and Chickery Baker/Owner.

Downtown West Monroe says they had to work outside the box in lieu of canceled parades that are normally part of the carnival season, but they’re excited to provide Mardi Gras activities safely to our local community.

Although the parades are canceled doesn’t mean you can’t see the floats. On Saturday, February 13th, the Krewe de Riviere will have their floats placed in Kiroli park for you to see them. Their theme is peace, love, and Mardi Gras.