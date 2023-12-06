WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man is spreading some Christmas cheer by donating toy cars that he made to local businesses.

76-year-old Sam Garner makes these toy cars out of unused pallets to give to underprivileged children. He has donated to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, Child Advocacy for Children, and Operation Christmas Child. He will even give them out to children he sees at a local Walmart.

Garner has made about 800 to 1,000 toy cars in total, making around 30 a day.

Newly retired, Garner says he finds joy in seeing the children’s faces “light up,” and it “gives him something to do.” He needs a little help with donating these crafts and would love to have the public help.

If you would like to help in any way, you can reach Garner at (318) 450-8301.