West Monroe Man killed in East Carroll Parish crash

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. – (6/26/19) Earlier today, just after 1:20 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatal crash on LA Hwy 134 near LA Hwy 3181. The crash took the life of 59-year-old Ralph Taylor of West Monroe.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Taylor was driving a 2013 International flatbed truck north of LA Hwy 134. For reasons unknown, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road at which time Taylor tried to steer back to the left. The truck then began to roll over and came to rest on its side.

Although Taylor was restrained, he was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Carroll Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 26 deaths.