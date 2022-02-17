WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a location in reference to an overdose. Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Gary Alexander Wyles Jr. semi-conscious in the establishment’s men’s restroom.

According to deputies, they observed a syringe tangled in the sleeve of Wyles’ shirt. Deputies then located a white plastic container with 15 Clonazepam pills and a clear plastic bag with narcotics residue on the edge of the toilet seat.

Authorities went on to located a black nylon pouch containing a metal spoon, an empty syringe, and a knife inside of his pants. The spoon also possessed narcotic residue.

Wyles was transported to a local medical center and treated for the overdose. After being released by the medical center, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernal.