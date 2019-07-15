West Monroe man charged with Theft of Motor Vehicle; being held on $300K bond

(WEST MONROE, La.) — A West Monroe man has been charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle after police say he was hired to fix the vehicle but kept the victim’s car for nearly 2 years and would not return it.

According to arrest reports, 44-year-old Billy Dewayne Dillard was hired by the victim in August of 2017 to fix her vehicle.

The victim told police she had made it clear to Dillard that she wanted her car back but he avoided for nearly two years.

Then on June 20th of this year, Dillard texted the victim and told her to report her car stolen because he was being evicted from the property where the vehicle was allegedly at.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle was not on the property on the day of the eviction and when asked Dillard claims the vehicle was there but he does not know where it is now.

Dillard was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle. His bond is set at $300,000.

