West Monroe man charged with attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Simple Escape

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man they believe to have stabbed a man multiple times.

According to deputies, Tony C. Ballard stabbed his victim in the legs, torso, upper body, and neck. Deputies say the victim was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Shreveport for more treatment.

Deputies say on December 5, 2020 at around 6:00 in the morning, the homeowner heard loud screaming in the front yard, when he went to find out what was going on, that’s when the homeowner saw the victim walk into the house bleeding heavily. The homeowner also told deputies there was a man known only as Tony who followed the victim in the house.

Deputies say the homeowner attempted to protect the victim by chasing Tony off with a stick.

During an interview on December 10, 2020, the victim told investigators that he woke up to the sound of a dog barking. He went to investigate why the dog was barking and saw Tony standing outside of the house. The victim told deputies that Ballard walked toward him ready to fight.

The victim admitted to deputies that he did get into a physical fight with Tony. The victim told deputies it was during this fight that Tony stabbed him in the stomach and when he noticed that he had been stabbed more than once, he went into the house to call 9-1-1. The victim also said it was the people in the house that called for help and addressed his wounds and then Tony came in the house and attempted to continue the fight.

Deputies say their investigation revealed that Tony Carroll Ballard was the one who was involved in this altercation and his identity was confirmed by the home owner in a picture line up presented to the homeowner on December 14, 2020.

Ballard was already in custody in Arkansas for unknown reasons, at this time.

During the transport from Arkansas on February 9, 2021, deputies say Ballard attempted to escape from custody. According to deputies, Ballard requested a restroom break while they were traveling through Bastrop, Louisiana.

The deputy who walked him to the restroom said that when they were walking out of the store, Ballard tripped and fell. During the fall, one of his shoes almost came off. While the deputy was helping him off the ground Ballard is said to have pulled off his other shoe and started running. Deputies say they were able to catch him and book him in to Ouachita Parish Correctional Center.

Ballard is currently being held at OCC and his bond is set at $155,000.00.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates when they become available.