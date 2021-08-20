West Monroe man behind bars after authorities learn he sexually abused two minors for many years

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Juan Gilberto Vega aka Johnny, 56, of West Monroe is being charged with two counts of Aggravated Crime Against Nature.

According to court documents, on July 2, 2021, Ouachita Parish Investigators learned that Vega had sexually abused two minor females over the course of many years in Ouachita Parish.

The victims are both adults now but were ages eight and nine when the sexual abuse began. Court documents indicate Vega groomed the minors and made them perform sexual acts on him , including sexual intercourse.

One of the victims says Vega sexually abused her regularly, at least three times a week when she was a minor.

Vega is from Texas but has lived at different locations in the West Monroe area for a while.

Authorities arrested Vega on August 19, and he is being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center without bond.