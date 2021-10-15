West Monroe man arrested for weapon and drug charges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 14, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department noticed a vehicle with illegal window tint traveling west on Crosley Street near North 5th Street. Once officers initiated a traffic stop, they could smell a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

According to the arresting officers, they asked everyone in the vehicle to exit and they came in contact with 21-year-old Jamiron Tyjwan Myles. After officers searched Myles, they felt a handgun concealed in his waistband.

Myles attempted to run until officers forced him to the ground. After a brief struggle, he was placed in handcuffs and officers removed the handgun from his waistband.

When officers conducted a search on Myles, they discovered a clear plastic bag of approximately 49 Alprazolam pills, a clear plastic bag of one MDMA tablet, and approximately 15.4 grams of marijuana.

Myles was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses: