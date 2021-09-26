West Monroe man arrested for multiple drug offenses after a single vehicle crash

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man arrested for multiple drug offenses after a single vehicle crash.

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop F were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near the 1900 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe. Everyone in the vehicle were transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

During a search of the vehicle, a black bag was located in the backseat of the vehicle and belonged to 20-year-old Deonterrius Derell Tribble.

According to reports, troopers found approximately 41 grams of Xanax, $3,963 in cash, loose marijuana, Tribble’s ID, and a handgun inside of the bag.

Once troopers arrived at the local hospital to interview Tribble, he admitted to owning the bag.

Tribble was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Manufacture, Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses.

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

