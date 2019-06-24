West Monroe man arrested for allegedly stabbing man & woman during a home invasion

A 39 year old West Monroe man is facing two attempted murder charges. Police say he stabbed a man and woman during a home invasion this weekend.

Just after midnight on Sunday June 23, 2019, West Monroe Police say they were called to the 1300 block of North 5th Street. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been stabbed.

They say the suspect, Buel Blackwell, knew the woman. They started to argue, and police say Blackwell stabbed the man in the torso, then the woman. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Police say Blackwell is going to be charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and one count of Home Invasion.