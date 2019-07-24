West Monroe man arrested after yelling racial slurs at neighbor, pulling a gun during drunken tirade

WARNING: Some of the details of the following article may be offensive to some. Discretion is advised.

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested after police say he drunkenly yelled racial slurs at his neighbor and pulled out a gun.

According to arrest reports, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to South Martin Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23rd in reference to a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, the victim told them that his intoxicated neighbor, later identified as 60-year-old Thomas Paulk, rode a 4-wheeler down a private drive to take photos of the victim’s residence. The victim states that Paulk then started sending racist and derogatory texts.

The victim states that he was talking to a neighbor when Paulk came on the property and made the statement “no good piece of sh-t ni—r,” and then pulled a gun.

The victim told police that he feared that Paulk may shoot at him while Paulk was yelling.

When deputies made contact with Paulk, they could smell an extreme odor of alcohol on his breath and on his person.

Deputies say that Paulk’s only statement to them was “a verbal profane tirade towards his neighbors.”

Paulk was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and his bond has not been set at this time.