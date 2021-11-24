West Monroe man arrested after stealing over $2,000 worth of equipment from his job and selling it

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of OPSO

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Lenwill Street in reference to conducting a follow up investigation. A local business advised deputies that a current employee had taken tire rims and weights valued at $2,2000 and sold the items.

According to deputies, they made contact with 36-year-old Christopher Joseph Pollard and he admitted to taking four 22.5 inch rims without his employer’s consent. He then mentioned that he took a back pack full of tire weights along with numerous car wheels.

Pollard advised deputies that he took the items to a location and received $289 in payment. He was placed under arrest and transported the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Felony Theft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories