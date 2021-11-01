West Monroe man arrested after Police find 8 pounds of ecstasy inside of his home

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 28, 2021, the United States Postal Inspection Service located a parcel destined for a residence on the 400 block of Lazarre Avenue of West Monroe. A federal search warrant was obtained and inspectors located approximately 8 pounds of ecstasy inside of the package.

On Monday, November 1, 2021, a delivery was made to a residence and 48-year-old Timothy Collins took possession of the parcel. Shortly after, agents made entry into the residence and located Collins. Agents noticed the parcel was opened.

After a search warrant was obtained by agents, they located marijuana with Collins’ Ouachita Correctional Center inmate card, more ecstasy, and approximately $2,080 on Collins. Collins was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds.

