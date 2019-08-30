West Monroe man accused of shooting at two close relatives arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man has been arrested after law enforcement says he shot at two close relatives, hitting one in the chest.

According to court documents, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Glenwood Hospital on August 29, 2019, in reference to a victim who had a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim and a witness told deputies they were heading to the 100 block of Ventura Drive to meet 50-year-old Terry Modicue, who they claim is a close relative. Once they arrived, Modicue shot twice from the carport, striking the victim once in the chest. The witness drove the victim to the hospital.

Deputies also learned that Modicue has a previous felony conviction from 1995 where he was sentenced to 6 years of hard labor.

Modicue was arrested around 1:30 AM on Friday and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He is charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Bond has not been set at this time.