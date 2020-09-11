West Monroe locals volunteer in the community for 9/11 National Day of Service

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Today, across the country, Americans are called to volunteer in their local communities in honor of those who lost their lives or were injured in the 9/11 attacks and the first responders who defend our freedom to this day.



Many say 9/11 unified our nation and made us stronger, and 19 years later, communities are still coming together for the 9/11 National Day of Service.

“9/11 showed us the worst day of humanity and we have a chance right now to show people the best of humanity,” said Lamar Oliver, Volunteer/Pastor First United Methodist Church.

Volunteers put on gloves and grabbed a shovel, knowing each service project they did was a way to bring about some good on a day full of sadness.

“Rather making it just a somber day where we remember evil, we worship a redemptive God, we look at this day of service as a day to redeem the memory of what was truly a horrific day in our country,” said Oliver.

Today is about more than serving West Monroe, but paying tribute and remembrance to the fallen heroes who served with their life that historic day.

“We’re giving up a Friday, giving up some of our time because there are so many that gave so much for us and that’s what today is about,” said Austin Rinehart, volunteer/ Pastor at McGuire Methodist Church.

West Monroe Mayor, Staci Mitchell, says she’s thankful local residents took the day off to serve.

Mayor Mitchell says when she was elected into office, she wanted the National Day of Service to be a moment where residents could come together and remember the freedom we are lucky to have.

“Volunteerism is important, not only on 9/11, as we remember those that day, how scared we were, and what it did to us. It also gave us a sense of pride for our nation and brought us together to be better and stronger,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell.

If you weren’t able to volunteer today for the 9/11 National Day of Service, you still have an opportunity this weekend to make a difference in our community. Potential to Kinetic is hosting a service project on Saturday in honor of those who served on 9/11. The day will start with yoga at 9 AM and then painting over graffiti at Kiroli Park at 10 AM.

“I think this is a day of remembrance. It is a time where we can sit and reflect on those who have been of service and then we can look into ourselves and say how can we meet the needs of others, how can we be of service in honor and remember of that,” said Asja Jordan, CEO of Potential to Kinetic.