West Monroe is home to the Southern Nationals Remote Control Car Race

WEST MONROE, LA (09/15/19)–If you like Mario kart, then this is the perfect sport for you. The Ike Hamilton has been home of the Southern Nationals Remote Control Race for many years.

The goal is to race your remote car around the track as many times as you can before your time runs out. The first person to finish with the most laps moves onto finals. For many this isn’t just a hobby, but their job. What keeps them in the business is the people around them.



My favorite part is the comradery, these people around here are quality people, you can’t get any friendlier than what you see here,” said Cole Ogden, Professional Remote Control Racer.



Today is the finals, drivers will race for 45 minutes with only pit stops in between.