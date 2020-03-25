West Monroe hosts “Help You Neighbor” to bring joy to those in isolation

WEST MONROE, LA (03/25/20) The city of West Monroe is needing you help to brighten the days of their residents that are stuck inside due to the stay at home order. They’ve organized a “Help Your Neighbor” drive to ensure those who need supplies get them in a safe way.

Items such as non perishable food and snacks, cleaning products, even activities such as puzzles and coloring books. They have drop off boxes at the portico at the Convention Center.

These items will be distributed to the elderly and children across the area feeling the effects of social isolation.

“A lot of them are home alone and they’re isolated and don’t have any friends or family who can call on them. You know, we’re worried about their health but we’re also worried about their mental health. There will be no food distribution through the school system, and so we plan on giving out food bags in partnership with the chamber of commerce” says Courtney Hornsby, Chief of Staff for West Monroe’s Mayor’s Office.

They will continue this drive until all stay at home and social distancing orders are lifted.