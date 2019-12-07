West Monroe honors Louisiana heroes who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor

WEST MONROE, LA (12/07/19)— December 7th, 1941 is a day that changed the lives of all those in the United States. The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise by the Japanese Navy Air Service. This attack left over 2,000 people dead, 42 were from right here in Louisiana. Today West Monroe honored them in a memorial ceremony. The 42 names were read off and locals left yellow flowers in honor of those brave lives lost.



“It’s important to remain vigilant and not let that happen again. It’s important to remember the survivors and to support them because they are our pass and our children, they are our future and our present right now. We just need to keep that piece of history going,” Said Jayme Watson, First Vice President of Blue Star Mothers.



The Blue Star Mother Organization was able to send off 306 care packages to people who are from this area and are serving our country. This allows our local heroes to receive a Christmas gift even though they are away from home.